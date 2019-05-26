Mexican military helicopter crashes, killing six

26 May 2019 05:18 (UTC+04:00)

A Mexican military helicopter engaged in firefighting operations crashed in central Mexico, killing five members of the Navy crew and an inspector with the national forestry commission, the Navy said, Trend reported citing Reuters.

The MI-17 helicopter came down about 55 miles (89 km) north of the town of Jalpan de Sierra in the central state of Queretaro, where it had been working to help extinguish a forest fire, the Navy said.

Reasons for the crash were not immediately clear.

A reconnaissance team found debris from the helicopter early in the morning, after operations had to be suspended during the night due to adverse weather conditions, a Navy statement said.

Officials, including President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, held a minute’s silence for the crew on Friday after news of the crash began to circulate.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ikea plans to open first Mexico store in 2020
World 23 May 12:25
Mexican president says won't fight with Trump over migration
World 22 May 21:29
At least six killed in shooting in southern Mexico
Other News 21 May 08:02
Trump signs proclamations lifting aluminium, steel tariffs on Canada, Mexico
US 20 May 07:51
Helicopter crash kills 2 in Utah mountains
US 18 May 23:57
Mexico says deal reached with U.S. on steel, aluminum does not impose quotas
Other News 18 May 05:26
Latest
Pilot dead in small plane crash in U.S. Georgia
US 05:45
WHO condemns killing of medical workers in Libya's Tripoli
Other News 04:32
Former UK Brexit minister Raab enters battle to be next PM
Europe 03:52
Europeans vote, with EU future in balance
Europe 03:15
Trump vows to appeal court ban on construction of Texas, Arizona wall segments
US 02:31
Local Daesh commander killed in raid in eastern Afghanistan
Other News 01:49
3 dead, 14 injured in road accident in northern Morocco
Other News 01:02
Hamilton in pole position with record time at F1 Monaco GP
Other News 00:25
Militants kill at least 25 Nigerian soldiers, some civilians in ambush
Other News 25 May 23:41