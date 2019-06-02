7 killed in head-on collision in western Kenya

At least seven people were killed and several others injured when a minibus (matatu) in which they were traveling rammed into a stationary truck along the busy Webuye-Bungoma highway on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Bungoma East police commander Valerian Obore said the passenger vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into the truck, killing six people on the spot and leaving several others with serious injuries.

The seventh passenger was pronounced dead on arrival at Webuye district hospital, where the survivors had been rushed for treatment, Obore said.

The police have warned drivers against speeding and reckless driving.

Eyewitness said the matatu was carrying illicit alcohol and the driving was speeding to evade police detection.

"The vehicle was ferrying some jerrycans with illicit brew," said John Juma, a witness. "We suspect the driver was overspeeding to avoid being caught up with police who normally arrive at the roadblock at 7.00 a.m."

An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents annually, according to the National Transport Safety Authority.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news