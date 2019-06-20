Italy counts on 5.2 billion euro budget improvement to appease EU

20 June 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Italian government proposes to use 5.2 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in expected improvements in its 2019 budget position to avoid European Union disciplinary action for excessive debt, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The newspaper said the improvements consisted of expected savings on forecast expenditure of about 2 billion euros and higher-than-expected revenues of 3.2 billion euros, saying Rome would offer to use these to reduce the forecast deficit.

“The package decided yesterday, in summary, is worth 5.2 billion euros in 2019 and would bring the deficit for this year to 2.2% (of gross domestic product),” Il Sole said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian banker: EU should either buy oil from Iran or create financial channel
Business 19 June 18:56
Exports from Georgia to EU countries increase
Economy 19 June 17:46
EU companies wait for deep tax reforms in Azerbaijan
Business 19 June 17:20
Italy wants EU commissioner with a top drawer economic role
Other News 19 June 12:35
Digitalization of customs procedures in Azerbaijan should be expanded - EU
Business 19 June 11:35
Air strike hits warehouse co-owned by Italy's ENI in Libya
Arab World 19 June 03:38
Latest
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to test equipment
Tenders 09:53
Turkmenistan to host exhibition of innovative technologies of Caspian states
Central Asia 09:48
Iran to cut oil seed imports by 50%
Business 09:46
Over 20 people detained in Ankara
Turkey 09:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Azerbaijan may join another int’l agreement
Politics 09:34
Floods displace more than 7,400 in Uruguay
Other News 08:44
China to stand firm as trade talks with U.S. restart
China 08:25
Train derails in Nevada, spilling vegetable oil, closing major highway
US 08:00