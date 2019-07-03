UNHCR expresses concern over deadly airstrike on migration facility near Tripoli

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Libya expressed on Wednesday concern over the deadly airstrike on a detention center for illegal migrants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"UNHCR is extremely concerned about news of airstrikes targeting Tajoura detention centre East of Tripoli, and accounts of refugees and migrants deceased. Civilians should never be a target", UNHCR Libya wrote on its Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, a representative of Tripoli’s medical service, Malek Merset, confirmed that the airstrike had left at least 40 killed and 80 injured.

Libya is one of the main transit countries for migrants heading from African and Middle Eastern states to Europe. According to the UN figures, the vast majority of migrants who cross the Mediterranean to Europe — about 90 percent — depart from Libya.

