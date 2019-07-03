UNHCR expresses concern over deadly airstrike on migration facility near Tripoli

3 July 2019 07:33 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Libya expressed on Wednesday concern over the deadly airstrike on a detention center for illegal migrants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"UNHCR is extremely concerned about news of airstrikes targeting Tajoura detention centre East of Tripoli, and accounts of refugees and migrants deceased. Civilians should never be a target", UNHCR Libya wrote on its Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, a representative of Tripoli’s medical service, Malek Merset, confirmed that the airstrike had left at least 40 killed and 80 injured.

Libya is one of the main transit countries for migrants heading from African and Middle Eastern states to Europe. According to the UN figures, the vast majority of migrants who cross the Mediterranean to Europe — about 90 percent — depart from Libya.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Air strike hits Tripoli migrant detention center, kills 40: official
Other News 04:29
Eastern Libyan authorities arrest two Turks over Turkey's support for 'militias'
Arab World 1 July 02:37
Air traffic stops at Libya's Tripoli Mitiga airport after air strike
Arab World 1 July 00:10
Libyan navy says rescues 391 illegal immigrants off western coast
Other News 29 June 06:13
Libyan navy says rescues 199 migrants off western coast
Arab World 23 June 02:19
137 illegal immigrants voluntarily deported from Libya
Other News 22 June 07:07
Latest
At least 2 dead, over 20 missing after dam breaches in India's western state
Other News 08:54
600,000 people ordered to evacuate in SW Japan due to torrential rain
Other News 08:37
Clothing production increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 08:15
David Lipton to serve as acting managing director: IMF board
Other News 08:02
Four candidates running for European Parliament president in Wednesday election
Europe 06:57
US auto industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94
US 06:16
EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
Europe 05:26
Air strike hits Tripoli migrant detention center, kills 40: official
Other News 04:29
No casualties as Tunisia security forces kill man wearing explosive belt: government
Other News 03:44