Hyundai Motor second-quarter net profit rises 31.2%, new models boost domestic sales

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) on Monday said second-quarter net profit climbed 31.2%, as a weaker local currency helped lift U.S. income, while new models boosted domestic sales, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

April-June profit reached 919.3 billion won ($780.44 million, from 700.6 billion won in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with the 1.03 trillion won average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Operating profit rose 30.2% to 1.24 trillion won while revenue went up 9.1% to 26.97 trillion won, the automaker said in a stock exchange filing.

