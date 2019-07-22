Belarus to strengthen relationship with EU: president

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday that Belarus is ready to strengthen its political and economic dialogue with the European Union (EU), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

He made the remarks while meeting with Andrea Wiktorin, outgoing head of the EU delegation to Belarus.

Lukashenko said there are no obstacles to strengthening the bilateral ties which have been developing fast in recent years.

Wiktorin, who is completing her diplomatic mission in Belarus, said Belarus and the EU have managed to build trust with each other over the past few years.

