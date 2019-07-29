British PM Johnson tells EU: Ready to talk Brexit when you shift position

29 July 2019 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told EU leaders he will sit down for Brexit talks when they indicate that they are ready to shift position on the divorce deal, otherwise Britain will prepare for leaving without an agreement, his spokeswoman said, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Since becoming prime minister last week, Johnson has spoken to several EU leaders but he has yet to say when he will make his first visits abroad.

“The PM has been setting out to European leaders the position ... that the Withdrawal Agreement with the backstop has not been able to pass parliament on the three occasions it was put in front of parliament. Therefore it needs to change,” the spokeswoman said on Monday.

“The prime minister would be happy to sit down when that position changes. But he is making it clear to everybody he speaks to that that needs to happen,” she told reporters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top EU court rejects BMW appeal against limit on car plant aid
Other News 15:18
UK insurance body calls for 'equivalence' in access to EU reinsurance post-Brexit
Other News 14:52
Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'
Iran 14:15
EU to allocate investments to Georgia for nearly 20 projects
Economy 09:11
Second British warship enters the Gulf
World 28 July 22:37
Javid to ramp up funding for no-deal Brexit preparations - paper
Europe 28 July 06:33
Latest
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy screw compressor air pack
Tenders 16:05
Export of gold from Georgia decreases
Economy 16:03
Facility for processing livestock products may open in Azerbaijani district
Economy 15:47
Share price of Georgian Bank grows on London Stock Exchange
Economy 15:33
Turkmenistan cooperates with Turkey in ICT sector
ICT 15:26
Top EU court rejects BMW appeal against limit on car plant aid
Other News 15:18
Cotton fiber makes over half of share in exports of Uzbek commodity exchange
Economy 15:14
Iran loads and unloads more than 52M tons of cargo
Economy 15:12
Chinese oil & gas corporation opens tender to buy minibus in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 15:07