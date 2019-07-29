British PM Johnson: We need a new trade deal with EU

29 July 2019 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was every chance of striking a new Brexit deal with the European Union and that he wanted a grand new trade deal too, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“What we want to do is to make it absolutely clear that the backstop is no good, it’s dead, it’s got to go. The Withdrawal Agreement is dead, it’s got to go. But there is scope to do a new deal,” Johnson said during a visit to a naval base in Scotland.

“What we want need to do is to build a new partnership with all the things that matter to us, sharing cooperation on defense, on security, on intelligence, cultural, scientific collaboration, everything that you would expect,” Johnson said.

“At the core of it all a new free trade deal that allows us to take back control of our tariffs and our regulations and to do things differently where we want to,” he said.

Johnson also ruled out another referendum on Scottish independence after the 2014 vote.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-generation thing, everybody was told that,” he said. “It was on that basis that they cast their votes and I think it would be totally wrong now to break that promise to the people of Scotland and the UK and have another referendum.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
British PM Johnson tells EU: Ready to talk Brexit when you shift position
Other News 15:41
Top EU court rejects BMW appeal against limit on car plant aid
Other News 15:18
UK insurance body calls for 'equivalence' in access to EU reinsurance post-Brexit
Other News 14:52
Britain tells Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'
Iran 14:15
EU to allocate investments to Georgia for nearly 20 projects
Economy 09:11
Second British warship enters the Gulf
World 28 July 22:37
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Lankaran Canning Factory to increase production of compotes
Economy 17:38
Kazakhstan's export to other EAEU countries down
Economy 17:36
Azerbaijan’s Azerigas begins repair and construction work on Baku-Sumgayit road
Society 17:35
Dutch company becomes owner of Uzbek factory
Economy 17:29
What can development of traditional industries give to Azerbaijan?
Economy 17:26
Georgia one step closer to production of electric cars
Economy 17:15
Chevron: Process of selling company’s assets in ACG, BTC to take several months
Oil&Gas 17:12
Armenia once again shells military vehicles of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 17:12
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP to develop new fire-resistant sandwich panels
Economy 17:02