Germany: European naval mission in Strait of Hormuz worth considering

31 July 2019 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

The German government has not offered any contribution to a U.S. naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz but thinks it is “worth considering” a European mission and is in touch with its partners on that, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“The government is reticent about the concrete U.S. proposal and so has no made an offer,” the spokeswoman told a news conference.

“For us, it is important to pursue the avenue of diplomacy and to seek talks with Iran to achieve a de-escalation,” the spokeswoman added.

