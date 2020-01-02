Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan: sources

2 January 2020 03:54 (UTC+04:00)

Fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn met Lebanon’s president after fleeing from Japan, where he was smuggled out of house arrest by a private security company, two sources close to Ghosn said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

One of the sources said Ghosn was greeted warmly by President Michel Aoun on Monday after flying into Beirut via Istanbul and was now in a buoyant and combative mood and felt secure.

The plan to slip Ghosn out of Japan, which marked the latest twist in a year-old saga that has shaken the global auto industry, was crafted over three months, the two sources said.

“It was a very professional operation from start to finish,” one of them said.

In his meeting at the presidency, Ghosn thanked Aoun for the support he had given him and his wife Carole while he was in detention, the sources said. He now needs the protection and security of his government after fleeing Japan, the sources added.

The meeting between Aoun and Ghosn has not been made public and a media adviser to the president’s office denied the two men had met. The two sources said specifics of the meeting were described to them by Ghosn.

Ghosn could not be reached for comment on the meeting and has been silent publicly other than to issue a written statement shortly after his arrival saying he had “escaped injustice and political persecution.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan for Lebanon
Arab World 31 December 2019 05:58
Nissan top executive Seki to resign in blow to turnaround plan
World 25 December 2019 03:29
Lebanese army clashes with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut
Arab World 17 December 2019 08:53
Lebanon to restructure debt if fails to attract int'l support
Arab World 17 December 2019 03:02
Volume of cargo movement from Lebanon via Turkish ports revealed
Business 16 December 2019 18:10
Protesters clash with police in Beirut again
Other News 16 December 2019 05:14
Latest
U.N. secretary-general 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests
World 03:03
Austrian Greens, Conservatives reach coalition agreement
Europe 02:19
Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight
Other News 01:25
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he'll seek parliamentary immunity
Israel 00:45
About 400 people arrested in Hong Kong during protest
China 1 January 23:59
Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq
US 1 January 22:56
Tunisia's designated PM says he has formed a government
Arab World 1 January 22:16
More than 20 dead, many displaced after violence in Sudan's West Darfur
World 1 January 21:39
U.S. embassy in Baghdad suspends consular operations: statement
Arab World 1 January 20:46