China repeats call for dialogue after North Korea missile launch
China on Monday reiterated a call for dialogue in response to North Korea’s latest missile launch and said all sides involved in efforts to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons should reconcile conflicts through discussion, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing.
