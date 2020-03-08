31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Belgium, bringing total to 200

Thirty-one new COVID-19 infections were detected and confirmed in Belgium, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 200, said a statement issued Sunday by the Federal Public Service (FPS) Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Out of a total of 422 samples tested on Saturday, 31 tested positive for coronavirus -- 16 in Flanders, eight in Brussels and seven in Wallonia.

So far, 200 cases of COVID-19 infections have been detected in Belgium, only one patient has recovered completely. Most of the positive patients have recently traveled.

According to the FPS Health, it is possible that the return of travelers from northern Italy may be coming to an end. In addition, the priority of analyses is for the moment given to samples of people whose symptoms could lead to hospital admission and to health professionals.

This prioritization is due to the global problem of delivery of reagents, which are needed to perform the analyses.

At present, COVID-19 is starting to circulate among the Belgian population, but this circulation remains limited. As people returning from Italy are living all over Belgium, this local circulation is observed in different parts of the territory, according to the FPS Health.