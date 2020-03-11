Death toll from novel coronavirus in China grows by 22 in past day

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in China has grown by 22 in the past day, while 24 new cases were confirmed and 1,578 more people recovered, China's National Health Commission reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in China reached 80,700, while around 61,400 people recovered and 3,158 people died. According to the latest updates, the mortality rate of the novel coronavirus in China reached 3,9%.

All 22 fatalities were reported in Hubei province, where the outbreak first started. Thirteen new cases were confirmed in Hubei province in last 24 hours, and 1,471 people recovered. Over 15,600 people in Hubei remain in hospitals with the novel coronavirus infection.

Over 14,600 people in China remain under medical supervision after having close contacts with those infected with the novel coronavirus. A total of 285 people have also been qurantined. According to doctors, over 4,400 people with the novel coronavirus infection are in a serious condition.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 other countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Over 110,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far.