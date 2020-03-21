COVID-19 death toll in Malaysia rises to 8, 153 new cases reported

Other News 21 March 2020 18:23 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 death toll in Malaysia rises to 8, 153 new cases reported

Eight individuals have died of the COVID-19 in Malaysia, with 153 newly confirmed cases, and the total cases of the COVID-19 in the country now stand at 1,183, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fourth fatality was a 50-year-old Malaysian man who had attended a large scale religious event held near the capital of Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March, Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press briefing.

Noor Hisham announced four more COVID-19 deaths, with two from Malaysia's Sarawak state as well as two more cases linked to the religions event.

Noor Hisham said of the new cases, at least 90 were traced to the same event.

Out of the total cases, 114 have been cured and discharged from hospital, while 37 are currently being held in intensive care and 23 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

He said the ministry is still working to trace those who have attended the religious event, which saw a gathering of thousands of participants from across the country and around the world. The number of cases in the country has spiked following the event.

Malaysia is implementing a two-week "movement control order" including closing shops and schools as well as imposing travel bans. It called for residents to stay at home in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Noor Hisham said the aim of the measures is to "flatten the curve" of the increased cases to prevent the country's health system from being overwhelmed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's export of leather products to Turkmenistan up
Turkey's export of leather products to Turkmenistan up
Turkmenistan donates humanitarian aid to Iran to help battle coronavirus
Turkmenistan donates humanitarian aid to Iran to help battle coronavirus
Turkmenistan to prepare draft concept for development of e-government system
Turkmenistan to prepare draft concept for development of e-government system
Loading Bars
Latest
Nine more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 18:47
COVID-19 death toll in Malaysia rises to 8, 153 new cases reported Other News 18:23
Turkey expands flight ban to 46 more countries over virus Turkey 17:33
Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers holds another meeting to discuss fight against coronavirus Politics 16:39
US, Canada temporarily close border for non-essential travel US 16:04
Georgia declares national emergency until April 21 Georgia 15:09
German coronavirus cases rise by 2,705 to 16,662 Europe 14:34
Azerbaijan reduces apple exports Business 14:00
Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,556 in Iran Society 13:59
Kazakhstan's entrepreneurs to be exempt from paying some taxes Business 13:43
Thailand to close malls as coronavirus cases jump Other News 13:17
“Azercell Telecom” LLC transfers 2 million manats to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus. Society 13:00
Azerbaijan’s hazelnut processing factory reveals plans for 2020 Business 12:26
Azerbaijani enterprise to develop new line of alcohol products Business 12:18
Azerbaijan’s gas exports significantly rise in value Business 12:17
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey significantly up Turkey 11:46
Georgia confirms three new cases of novel coronavirus Georgia 11:15
Motor gasoline output up in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:10
Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal: French presidency official Politics 11:07
Azerbaijan increasing computer production ICT 10:54
Georgian Poti port continues to handle cargo despite coronavirus Transport 10:44
Domestic Producer Price Index decreases in Georgia Business 10:24
Georgia says its financial sector prepared for challenges caused by coronavirus Finance 10:23
European Commission continues strong support to Georgian economy, job creation Georgia 10:21
Georgia increases export of flours, meals and pellets to Turkey Business 10:01
Qatar Airways temporarily suspends operation in Georgian aviation market due to coronavirus Georgia 10:00
Georgia cuts knitwear exports to Turkey Business 09:53
Georgia's ferro-alloys export to Turkey up Business 09:53
Georgia increases import of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles from Turkey Business 09:50
Georgia increases oil and oil products' import from Turkey Business 09:49
Kazakhstan looks to develop its own instant payment system ICT 09:35
Colombia to hold 19-day quarantine to fight coronavirus Other News 09:35
Turkey decreases export of electrical goods to China Turkey 09:34
Iran's IDRO to facilitate mask and sanitizer production Business 09:31
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:24
Three scenarios for coronavirus impact on world economy Business 09:10
Over 24,000 people contract novel coronavirus worldwide in past day — WHO Other News 09:01
S. Korea reports 147 new virus cases, total now at 8,799 Other News 08:48
Pence's staffer tests positive for coronavirus US 07:48
5.7-magnitude quake hits 13km SSE of Paramythia, Greece Europe 07:00
IMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary World 06:16
Brent crude oil price down by over 5% to below $27 per barrel Oil&Gas 05:42
Washington D.C. mayor extends social distancing period till April 27 US 04:49
Iraq reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths Arab World 03:14
DPRK fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea Other News 02:13
Brazil declares COVID-19 state of emergency as Bolsonaro approval slips World 20 March 23:35
Thailand reports 50 new cases of COVID-19, raising total cases to 322 Other News 20 March 22:40
A number of government agencies in Azerbaijan to get paid leave for a month Society 20 March 21:54
Coronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China as economic damage mounts World 20 March 21:18
EBRD talks its main activities in Azerbaijan Business 20 March 21:05
Nepal announces ban on incoming international flights World 20 March 20:00
Belgium coronavirus deathtoll rises to 37 Europe 20 March 19:26
Coronavirus death toll hits 1,433 in Iran Iran 20 March 18:44
Georgia, Belarus temporarily suspend air transportation Georgia 20 March 17:53
Georgia sees increase in GDP Business 20 March 17:47
Producer Price Index for Industrial Products decreases in Georgia Business 20 March 17:47
Bank details of Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus revealed Society 20 March 17:40
Share of domestic exports up in Georgia Business 20 March 16:06
Coronavirus puts downward pressure on European gas demand Oil&Gas 20 March 15:54
Zurich to hold One Belt, One Road forum Economy 20 March 15:44
TAP making its best efforts to continue with pipeline delivery amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 20 March 15:22
Georgia closes all malls due to coronavirus Georgia 20 March 15:13
Georgia to totally close air transportation due to coronavirus Georgia 20 March 15:12
Azerbaijan’s ruling party donates 200,000 manat to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Politics 20 March 14:43
Azerbaijani MFA removes Iranian citizen’s name from black list Politics 20 March 14:25
Equinor expects coronavirus to impact its business for a long time Oil&Gas 20 March 13:45
Azerbaijan prolongs holidays in educational institutions Politics 20 March 13:42
TAP’s Italian shareholder forecasts increase in investments in 2019-2023 Oil&Gas 20 March 13:15
Snam increases gas injection into Italian network Oil&Gas 20 March 13:09
Snam’s total revenues up in 2019 Oil&Gas 20 March 13:08
Saipem, Equinor to develop floating solar Oil&Gas 20 March 12:56
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday (PHOTO) Politics 20 March 12:51
Air transportation between Georgia and Turkey to be suspended Turkey 20 March 12:33
Azerbaijan sees growth in GDP Business 20 March 12:12
Coronavirus infection cases up in Georgia Georgia 20 March 11:53
Turkish ministry updates on construction of Ankara-Izmir railway Turkey 20 March 11:50
Pompeo offers congratulations on Novruz Society 20 March 11:23
Azerbaijan increases gas exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Oil&Gas 20 March 11:09
Azerbaijan boosting electricity generation Oil&Gas 20 March 10:59
Cargo transportation via TRACECA through Azerbaijan up Transport 20 March 10:50
UN Secretary-General extends congratulations on Novruz holiday Society 20 March 10:43
Azerbaijan Army takes preventive measures in connection with a coronavirus infection (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20 March 10:31
Publication on Novruz holiday posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page (PHOTO) Politics 20 March 10:11
Azercell is ready to cover subscribers ' need for high-speed mobile Internet across the regions Society 20 March 10:05
First coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 20 March 10:05
Coronavirus: California issues state-wide 'stay at home' order Other News 20 March 10:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 March 10:01
Azerbaijan supports efforts for rapprochement of OPEC+ countries Oil&Gas 20 March 09:48
Azerbaijani ombudsperson releases statement related to March 31- Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Politics 20 March 09:35
National Bank of Georgia conducts another currency intervention Finance 20 March 09:30
Georgia decreases import of wheat and meslin from Russia Business 20 March 09:30
Turkey's export of leather products to Turkmenistan up Turkey 20 March 09:26
Georgia increases electricity consumption Oil&Gas 20 March 09:24
Turkey’s exports of cement to Uzbekistan down World 20 March 09:24
New type of gearbox presented in Iran Business 20 March 09:14
TRACECA reviews plans on modernization of transport, logistics infrastructure Transport 20 March 08:46
Uzbekistan allocates funds, suspends international passenger traffic amid COVID-19 threat Uzbekistan 20 March 08:18
Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights and trains for 14 days over coronavirus fears Arab World 20 March 07:29
U.S. crude climbs after White House comments on Saudi-Russia dispute Oil&Gas 20 March 06:47
India executes four men convicted in 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder Other News 20 March 05:52
All news