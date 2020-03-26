Chinese mainland reports 67 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 67 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 541, according to the National Health Commission Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the 67 new imported cases, 18 were reported in Shanghai, 12 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 11 in Guangdong Province, and six in Fujian Province and Beijing respectively. Shaanxi Province reported three cases. Provincial-level regions of Tianjin, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Yunnan each reported two. Provinces of Shanxi, Jilin and Henan each reported one, according to the commission.

On Wednesday, the Chinese mainland reported 58 new suspected cases, all of which were imported, the commission said.