No damage or victims reported after 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Chile

Chilean authorities said there have been no victims nor damage to any infrastructure reported after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake occurred early on Wednesday in the north of the country, according to the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The earthquake occurred at 03:35 local time (0735 GMT), with the epicenter located 50 kilometers southwest of the town of San Pedro de Atacama.

The quake was felt in provinces and regions near the epicenter, and a series of minor aftershocks followed later in the morning.

The Chilean Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) reported that the earthquake did not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the Chilean Pacific coast, and the National Emergency Office described the event as "medium intensity."

Sitting on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile is one of the most seismically active countries on the planet.