Chinese health authority said Saturday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Three imported cases were reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission, adding that one new suspected case from abroad was reported in Shanghai on Friday.

On Friday, two people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases remained to be one.

As of Friday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,030, including 67 patients who were still being treated, and 78,329 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Friday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,771 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,708 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were still two cases, both from overseas, suspected of being infected with the virus on Friday.

According to the commission, 3,890 close contacts were still under medical observation after 488 people were discharged from medical observation Friday.

Also on Friday, two new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones, and 42 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 257 asymptomatic cases, including 41 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 1,102 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,045 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 429 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.