Peru COVID-19 caseload rises to eighth-highest in world

Peru reported 4,358 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday to reach 191,758, surpassing France to become the eighth-highest in the world, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile the death toll hit 5,301, the Ministry of Health said.

Peru also has the second largest caseload in Latin America after Brazil.

According to the health ministry, 1,173,003 tests for the disease have been carried out since the disease was first detected in the country.

The ministry also reported that 9,500 patients have been hospitalized, and 1,062 of them have been admitted to intensive care units and placed on ventilators.

"Lima continues to be the region with the highest number of COVID-19 infections to date, with 112,974 (cases)," according to the ministry.