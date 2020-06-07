Thailand takes live music festival to Zoom amid virus outbreak

Other News 7 June 2020 19:47 (UTC+04:00)
Thailand takes live music festival to Zoom amid virus outbreak

Rock fans in Thailand watched their favourite bands play via video-meeting platform Zoom on Sunday as a live music festival went onlineç Trend reports citing Reuters.

Public gatherings have been banned in Thailand since mid-March to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but Sunday’s six-hour-long show gave people a chance to see and interact with artists from afar.

“My favourite band hasn’t had a live performance during the lockdown, so being able to see them today will make me happy,” said 21-year old Siriyagorn Aimchomchid as she waited for their set to start.

Some music fans gathered in small groups — permitted under the coronavirus restrictions — to watch the event, for which about 3,000 tickets were sold at 499 baht ($15.84) apiece.

“A virtual music festival allows audiences and artists to interact, and they can sing along and talk to each other,” said Samkwan Tonsompong, managing director of festival organiser What The Duck Music. “I think this is closer than being at an actual concert.”

But Sirinapa Darathum, a 15-year-old student who was watching with three friends, said the online format did not compare to the excitement of a live gig.

“Although I’m watching artists close up on the screen, I am still far apart from them because we are in different locations,” she said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside U.S. Embassy in London
Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside U.S. Embassy in London
Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee'
Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee'
Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread - UK health minister
Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread - UK health minister
Loading Bars
Latest
Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside U.S. Embassy in London Europe 20:36
Thailand takes live music festival to Zoom amid virus outbreak Other News 19:47
Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee' Transport 18:52
Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law: Kyodo Other News 18:03
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July Transport 17:24
We thought too big, Renault says as it axes 15,000 jobs in cost-cutting reboot Finance 16:35
Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread - UK health minister Europe 15:46
South Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients Other News 14:53
China will continue pushing for 'fast-track' entry arrangement with other countries Other News 13:56
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept Transport 13:14
80-90% of people in some Iranian cities not infected with COVID-19 Society 12:30
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist Commentary 12:09
Iran plans to expand electrification of public transport Oil&Gas 12:06
Iran’s education startups significantly grow amid Covid-19 outbreak Society 12:04
Turkish cement export to int'l markets on decline Turkey 12:02
Imports of goods from China to Georgia down Business 12:00
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover grows Turkey 11:59
Business sector turnover expands in Georgia Business 11:58
Uzbekistan cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 11:56
Kazakhstan import of Turkish-produced steel down by over half Turkey 11:55
Azerbaijani MP: PACE is platform demonstrating double standards Politics 11:45
Australian minister calls anti-racism protests "self-indulgent" Other News 11:14
Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July Other News 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:18
IFC talks development of solar photovoltaic parks in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 08:56
Australian surfer killed in shark attack World 08:52
Peru COVID-19 caseload rises to eighth-highest in world Other News 08:17
China would make a coronavirus vaccine a 'global public good' Other News 07:30
One more coronavirus death, fewer new cases confirmed in Spain Europe 06:54
China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases Other News 06:09
Telegram messenger restores service after connection issues World 05:17
UK anti-racism protesters clash with mounted police Europe 04:10
Malta accepts over 420 migrants after 40 days at sea Other News 02:28
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 128,000 World 01:34
Hungary, Germany to lift travel restrictions to each other's citizens Europe 00:33
Mexico restates commitment to April accord after OPEC+ talks Other News 6 June 23:27
Afghan gun battle kills 9 militants in eastern Kunar province Other News 6 June 22:46
Azerbaijan supports extension of OPEC+ deal Economy 6 June 21:54
OPEC agrees to further extend production cuts Oil&Gas 6 June 21:24
Hundreds of Lebanese join anti-government protests as lockdown eased Arab World 6 June 21:02
Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO World 6 June 20:11
Iraq renews its commitment to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 6 June 19:50
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 204 to 40,465 Europe 6 June 19:05
Azerbaijan confirms 379 new COVID-19 cases Society 6 June 18:29
OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts to end of July Oil&Gas 6 June 18:28
Volume of issued mortgage loans increases in Azerbaijan Finance 6 June 17:24
Deposit liabilities of Georgia's banking system decrease Finance 6 June 17:23
Uzbekistan, China may set up joint venture for bearing production Business 6 June 17:12
Pros and cons of Iran’s new car presale lottery plan Business 6 June 17:11
Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves grow Finance 6 June 16:33
What to expect from OPEC+ meeting today Oil&Gas 6 June 16:31
Georgia makes changes to Produce in Georgia program Business 6 June 16:23
Uzbekistan exports wild cherry to China Business 6 June 15:50
Uzbekistan introduces recycling fees for cars Transport 6 June 15:38
Prices for Iran's petrochemical products down Oil&Gas 6 June 15:31
Iran to supply support packages to population until COVID-19 is curbed Iran 6 June 15:12
Tires, special vehicles manufacturing launch underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 6 June 14:59
Georgia's Medifari company plans to export facemasks to Israel, Russia, Belgium Business 6 June 14:54
Azerbaijan's Pasha Capital - leader in volume of operations on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 6 June 14:52
Kazakhstan to manufacture petrocemical products from coal Oil&Gas 6 June 14:32
EBRD, TBC Bank implement two mega-center projects in Georgia Business 6 June 14:29
Azerbaijani oil prices show mixed change Oil&Gas 6 June 14:26
DHL resumes its operations in Turkmenistan Business 6 June 14:21
Azerbajan expanding broadband internet in regions ICT 6 June 14:16
Turkmenistan to lock deals with foreign companies to buy pest control chemicals Business 6 June 14:01
China opens new transport corridor to Uzbekistan Transport 6 June 13:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 29-June 5) Finance 6 June 13:44
Georgia reduces electricity consumption during coronavirus Oil&Gas 6 June 13:28
Pomegranate crop in Azerbaijan surpasses last year's yield Business 6 June 13:28
Oversized goods transportation launched to Kazakhstan's Karachaganak Transport 6 June 13:24
Construction materials export from Uzbek Samarkand region increase Business 6 June 13:23
Georgia, Romania eye to boost cooperation opportunities in Black Sea region Business 6 June 13:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 6 June 12:52
Baku Higher Oil School to hold online I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers Society 6 June 12:38
Philippines confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, 714 more cases Other News 6 June 12:38
Romania, Georgia work on resuming Constanta - Poti / Batumi ferry connection Transport 6 June 12:36
Corporate securities transactions rise in Azerbaijan Finance 6 June 12:35
Wheat harvest kicks off in some regions of Turkmenistan Business 6 June 12:25
Georgian municipality predicts potato harvest for this season Business 6 June 12:22
How COVID-19 impacts Georgian fuel market? Oil&Gas 6 June 12:21
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture to buy equipment spare pars via tender Tenders 6 June 12:04
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia Georgia 6 June 11:57
Turkmenistan, Russia set measures to boost co-op in construction sector Business 6 June 11:54
Data on petroleum, chemical products manufacturing in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 6 June 11:48
China reports three new COVID-19 cases, two asymptomatic cases Other News 6 June 11:21
Minister: Germany supports Georgia in economic development Tourism 6 June 11:20
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 407 to 183,678 Europe 6 June 11:16
Turkmenistan, France discuss trade, economic cooperation Business 6 June 10:51
Capex on offshore wind to surpass upstream spending in Europe in 2022 Oil&Gas 6 June 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery opens tender for radio system modernization Tenders 6 June 10:43
Turkey's export to OIC member states shrinks Turkey 6 June 10:38
Transactions on public securities on Azerbaijan's primary market down Finance 6 June 10:29
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 June 10:10
Iran's historical cities suffer from lack of foreign tourists, thanks to COVID-19 Iran 6 June 10:08
Georgia's engineering firm Kaya offers additional services Business 6 June 09:47
Iranian trucks with goods enter Turkey, following months of closure Iran 6 June 09:37
Iran plans to transfer gas from Kish field to feed South Pars refinery Oil&Gas 6 June 09:34
Georgia expects rich hazelnut harvest Business 6 June 09:34
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 6 June 09:32
Iran to create holdings to control rental houses, apartments Business 6 June 09:26
All news