Chinese mainland reports 49 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 49 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which 39 were domestically transmitted and 10 were imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 36 were reported in Beijing and three in Hebei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

On Sunday, one person was discharged from hospital after recovery. No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,181, including 177 patients who were still being treated, with two in severe condition.

Altogether 78,370 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Sunday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 1,837 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,745 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 92 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said one new suspected case was reported Sunday and there were currently three suspected cases.

According to the commission, 3,852 close contacts were still under medical observation after 392 people were discharged from medical observation Sunday.

Also on Sunday, 18 new asymptomatic cases, including 11 from abroad, were reported on the mainland. No asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case. A total of nine asymptomatic cases, including two imported ones, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 112 asymptomatic cases, including 62 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,109 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,067 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 431 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.