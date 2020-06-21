COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 58,505

Belarus reported 569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 58,505, according to the health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported 917 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 36,666, while 346 people with chronic diseases have died, said the ministry.

As of Sunday, nearly 862,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country, it said.