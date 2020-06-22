Thailand reports three new imported coronavirus cases

22 June 2020
Thailand reports three new imported coronavirus cases

Thailand on Monday reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmission, a senior official said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,151 infections, of which 3,022 patients have recovered.

Taweesin said the administration was coordinating with Myanmar authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand.

