Polling stations at Belarus presidential election open at 8:00

Polling stations at the Belarus presidential election opened at 8:00 and will close at 20:00, Trend reports citing BelTA.

A total of 5,767 polling stations were set up, including in sanatoriums, health resorts, hospitals and other inpatient healthcare facilities, 13 in military units and 44 outside Belarus.

A voter needs to have a valid passport. A ballot is also issued upon producing a military service card for active-duty military personnel, a civil servant identification card, a pensioner identification card with a photo, a university student identification card, a temporary certificate issued by police to citizens who have lost their passports, a driver's license.

In order to prevent the spread of respiratory infections (including COVID-19), voters are recommended to wear personal protective gear (face masks, gloves). An ID should be presented in an open form; an ID should not be handed over to members of an election commission. Voters are also recommended to use their own pens to fill in their ballot.

If a voter cannot come to the local polling station on election day due to poor health or any other good reason, he or she can request the relevant election commission to organize domiciliary voting.

There are 6,844,932 eligible voters in Belarus.