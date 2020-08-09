Turnout at Belarus presidential election reaches 45.33%

Other News 9 August 2020 12:42 (UTC+04:00)
Turnout at Belarus presidential election reaches 45.33%

Some 45.33 percent of Belarusians cast their votes at the presidential election in Belarus as of 10.00 on 9 August, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina told the media, Trend reports citing BelTA.

A total of 40.49 percent of ballots were cast in Brest Oblast, with 45.79 percent cast in Vitebsk Oblast. Turnout made up 57.82% in Gomel Oblast, 42.47% in Grodno Oblast, 43.79% in Minsk Oblast, 53.87% in Mogilev Oblast, and 36.08% in Minsk.

Polling stations opened at 8.00 and will operate through 20.00. A total of 5,767 polling stations have been set up for the Belarus' presidential election, including 44 abroad. Precinct commissions may declare the voting over at the polling stations in military units (13), as well as sanatoriums, health resorts, hospitals and other inpatient healthcare facilities (231) before 20.00 if all the voters included in the list cast their votes.

