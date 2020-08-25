Thai police seize 200 kgs of marijuana, 2 nabbed

Other News 25 August 2020 22:47 (UTC+04:00)
Thai police seize 200 kgs of marijuana, 2 nabbed

Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau said Tuesday in a press briefing that border patrol police had intercepted two pickup trucks in Thailand's North-Eastern Province of Nakhon Phanom and seized 200 kilograms of dried marijuana, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two drivers were arrested.

The arrest came after a tip-off that marijuana would be smuggled by long-tail boats across the Mekong river from Laos and then to Nakhon Phanom.

Border patrol police also discovered 200 compressed slabs of dried marijuana, each weighing 1 kilogram, stuffed in five bags.

