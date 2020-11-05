Brazil reports 610 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 610 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 161,106, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 23,976 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the nationwide count to 5,590,025, it said.

Brazil currently ranks second in the world in terms of COVID-19 deaths, only behind the United States, and third in terms of confirmed cases, following the United States and India.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, has been hit the worst, with 39,549 deaths and 1,123,299 confirmed cases, according to the ministry.