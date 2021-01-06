Indonesia deploys 83,566 police, army personnel to escort COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia has deployed 83,566 police and army personnel to escort the COVID-19 vaccine since its arrival at Soekarno-Hatta Airport for delivery to the state vaccine manufacturing company Biofarma in West Java and distribution to various regions, a police officer said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Indonesian police's spokesman Brig. Gen. Rusdi Hartono said the escort was part of a joint operation among personnel of the army, the police and other relevant institutions to keep health protocols and make the national vaccination program a success.

Indonesia will start the COVID-19 vaccination program on Jan. 13, 2021, with a target of vaccinating 181.5 million people until next year.

The first period of vaccination will be from January to April 2021, for inoculating 1.3 million medical workers, 17.4 million public workers, and 21.5 million elderly people.

The second period will run from April 2021 to March 2022 for 63.9 million vulnerable people and 77.4 million others.