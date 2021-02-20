Military operation in NW Pakistan leaves 3 killed

Two terrorists and a soldier were killed in an exchange of fire during a military operation in Pakistan's northwestern North Waziristan district, an army statement said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The security forces conducted the operation late Friday night by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of the militants in the district located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

The killed terrorists included a commander who was an expert at making improvised explosive devices and was found involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, the statement said.

The terrorist commander was also involved in the crime cases of extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area.

The security forces also seized a huge cache of weapons during the operation.