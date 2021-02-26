Argentina set to receive first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Argentina is set to receive 580,000 doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine from India's Serum Institute on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday, bringing the country a step closer to launching a large-scale vaccination program.
Argentina has already received several shipments of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
