5 died after accident in northeast China chemical fiber plant
Five people were killed due to inhaling toxic gases after an accident occurred at a chemical fiber plant in the city of Jilin, northeast China's Jilin Province late Saturday, local authorities said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Eight others were injured and are in stable condition at the hospital.
