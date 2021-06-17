Private Person Aashish Chandorkar Appointed Director At India’s WTO Mission

The government on Wednesday appointed Aashish Chandorkar, a private person, as Counsellor at the level of director in India’s Permanent Mission in the World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva for a period of three years.

The appointment of a private person is a first at the Mission and comes ahead of a crucial ministerial conference of the WTO later this year. Chandorkar is director of Bengaluru-based policy think tank Smahi Foundation of Policy and Research.

“Aashish Chandorkar, a private person, is appointed to the post of Councillor, Permanent Mission of India, WTO, Geneva at director level for a period of three years,” the department of commerce said in an office order.