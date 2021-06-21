Envoy: India keen to resume vaccine export to Bangladesh

India is boosting its production of Covid-19 vaccine, but there is no word yet when it can resume its export of the jabs to Bangladesh, the country’s high commissioner in Dhaka said on Sunday.

“We hope the problem will be resolved soon,” High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami told reporters after a meeting with Awami Jubo League Chairman Fazle Shams Parash at the central office of Awami League.

The Indian envoy said that they are increasing Covid vaccine production. “The corona situation in India is still at a dangerous stage.

“So we are not yet able to say the exact time of giving vaccines to Bangladesh."

Parash recalled India’s crucial help during the 1971 Liberation War and said India has always been by Bangladesh's side in everything.

“India is our friend of bad days and partner in good days as well,” he said.

Parash said that he discussed with the Indian envoy about the current situation coronavirus situation in India.

Doraiswami watched two documentaries on the humanitarian activities of the ruling party’s youth wing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and other leaders and activists of the central committee were present during the envoy’s visit.