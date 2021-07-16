Indian exports rise for 4th straight month in June, Q1 trade gap at 3-quarter low

Driven by a development in gems and jewelry, petroleum merchandise, chemical substances and leather-based, and a beneficial base impact, India’s merchandise exports rose 48.3% on 12 months in June, although the tempo of development slowed from 69.35% in May and 195.7% in April.

Data launched by the commerce and trade ministry on Thursday confirmed India’s items exports rose to $32.5 billion final month amid localised restrictions to manage the unfold of the Covid-19 pandemic, taking the primary quarter exports to $95.39 billion, an 85.88% over the corresponding interval of FY21.

As per the information, 26 of the 30 main export sectors witnessed development final month together with electronics, engineering items and labour-intensive ones reminiscent of gems & jewelry and textiles.

“The highest-ever quarterly growth in exports by more than 85% with $95 billion over FY’ 2020-21 and by about 18% over FY20 not only shows the resilience of the exports sector but also the strength of the Indian economy,” mentioned A Sakthivel, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Imports in June rose 98.31% to $41.87 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $9.37 billion as towards a trade surplus of $0.79 billion in the identical month final 12 months. Gold imports grew 60% on-year in June in comparison with a whopping 790% in May.

Trade deficit throughout the quarter was $30.75 billion as towards $9.12 billion throughout April-June 2020.