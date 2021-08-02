Expand economic agenda, deepen cooperation in Central, South Asia: Uzbekistan's envoy to India

Uzbekistan's envoy to India Dilshod Akhatov has highlighted the importance of expanding the economic agenda and deepening cooperation between Central and South Asia countries.

In the light of the recent Central South-Asia Conference held in Tashkent earlier this month, the envoy called for the creation of modern, efficient and safe transport and logistics infrastructure in the region.

While talking to ANI on Sunday, the Uzbekistan envoy also stressed "Joint exploration of ways to ensure food security in the region and consolidation of efforts in the fight against common challenges and threats to stability and security."

The envoy also said the prospect for stable and sustainable development of Central Asia is directly linked with peace in neighbouring Afghanistan.

"The prospect for stable and sustainable development of Central Asia is directly linked with peace in neighbouring Afghanistan. The situation in our neighbouring country remains one of the serious factors affecting the stability in our region," he said.

Speaking on Uzbekistan's outreach in Afghanistan, the envoy said, "Uzbekistan's effort to launch a peaceful intra-Afghan political process & its policy of economic assistance to Afghanistan has earned the trust of the entire Afghan government and also Taliban."

"Tashkent carries out its each and every effort strictly adhering to the principle of Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled peace process," he added.

Ambassador Akhatov also extended a special thanks to the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, for attending the Central South-Asia Conference held in Tashkent. He said that India's participation was a really big event as the country is a key actor in the region.