Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree to cooperate in field of labor and employment

The Minister of Labor, Migration and Employment of the Population of Tajikistan Shirin Amonzoda met with the Minister of Employment and Labor Relations of Uzbekistan Nozim Khusanov in Tashkent, Trend reports citing Khovar.

The parties exchanged views on the plans in the field of labor and employment for 2021-2023.

Following their meeting, two agreements were signed on cooperation between the relevant ministries of the two countries.

An agreement was reached on the implementation plan of the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of Uzbekistan.

Another document is a memorandum of understanding between the Institute of Labor, Migration and Employment of Tajikistan and the Institute of Labor Market of Uzbekistan.

Implementation of these agreements will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations in the field of labor and employment of republics. The agreements provide an opportunity to develop relations in the field of labor market research, training staff and in-demand specialists.

Amonzoda also visited the Center for Project Management of the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of Uzbekistan and met with the center’s Director Ekaterina Gorbunova.

Amonzoda also met with the Governor of Samarkand Erkinjon Turdimov. She proposed opening ten-day training courses for teachers of the two countries.