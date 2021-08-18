S Jaishankar Calls On UN Chief, Discusses Afghanistan Situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in United Nations and discussed the situation in war-torn Afghanistan, NDTV reports.

"Good to meet UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday," Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Mr Jaishankar arrived in New York on Monday as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over 10 days that the powerful UN body met under India's Presidency for the month of August to discuss the rapidly deteriorating and unraveling situation in the war-torn country.

"Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN," Jaishankar had tweeted on Monday.

