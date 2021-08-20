India's Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorization
Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila on Friday received emergency use authorization from the country's drug regulator -- Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"Zydus Cadila has received approval for emergency use authorization from the DCGI for ZyCoV-D today, the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA based vaccine for COVID-19 to be administered in humans including children and adults 12 years and above," a statement issued by the federal ministry of science and technology said.
ZyCov-D is developed in partnership with the department of biotechnology and implemented by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council.
