Hong Kong to relax rules for non-local specialists

Hong Kong will relax the rules to allow doctors who are non-permanent residents to work here, in a bid to deal with a shortfall of medical staff at hospitals, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Secretary for Food and Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Sophia Chan, speaking at a press conference Tuesday, said the government has opened the door for doctors with specialist qualifications who are non-permanent residents to work in Hong Kong.

Chan said the related legislative amendments have been submitted to the Legislative Council, adding that the proposed amendments were aimed at addressing an acute shortage of doctors.

Hong Kong currently has an average of two doctors per 1,000 people, far lower than other advanced economies, according to the government.