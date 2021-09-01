Ladakh MP inaugurates road constructed by Indian Army at 18600 ft

A strategically important road connecting Zingral to Tangtse via Kela at the altitude of 18600 feet was inaugurated by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday.

The road was constructed by the 58 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army and was inaugurated in presence of Lt. Gen. PGK Menon General Officer Commanding 14th Corp, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee Executive Councilor, Stanzin Chosphel Executive Councilor, Lama Konchok Tsephel Councilor of LAHDC Leh, Chairman BDC Durbuk Block, Village heads and the villagers.

"The strategically important road will reduce 41KM travel from Leh (Zingral to Tangtse) to reach Pangong Lake crossing Kela Pass of 18600 feet height connecting Lchagri Gyamtso Lake and Tharuk Village," said Army in a statement.

Army said the road will play a major role in the coming future to boost the socio-economic status of the local residents of the people of Lalok Region of Ladakh as it will invite tourists for many reasons like Highest Tourist Motorable Road, Medicinal Plants like Sanjoeevni, Snow Sport Activities, Nomadic Livestock, Lake and other attractions.