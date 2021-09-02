Indian Embassy organised webinar on Wellness Tourism to India (PHOTO)

As part of ongoing celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav or [email protected], Embassy of India, Baku, Azerbaijan in collaboration with the Baku Malayalee Association and Soham Yoga, Baku organized a webinar this week to promote Wellness Tourism to India.

The webinar which was organised in a hybrid mode was to showcase India’s rich Cultural Heritage, one of the main themes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The webinar was attended by members of Azerbaijan Tourism Board, prominent Tour operators of Azerbaijan, stakeholders from the health sector and leaders of the Indian Diaspora in Baku.

A presentation on wellness centers in India was given by ‘Sanjeevanam’, a prominent Ayurveda hospital and wellness center based in Kerala State of India.

Embassy of India, Baku has been organizing various events as part of two year-long celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. In the coming days, Embassy would be organizing Teachers Day on September 05 and also Hindi Day on September 14, 2021 as part of the celebrations