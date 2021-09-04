5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Xinjiang

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 9:54 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter was monitored at 37.87 degrees north latitude and 77.96 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 7 km, the CENC said.