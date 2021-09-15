India vaccinations cross 750 million

India on Monday delivered 6.7 million more doses of coronavirus vaccines till 6pm, administering more than 750 million doses in all.

At least 570 million people have received at least one dose, which means 60% of the eligible adult population has now received a shot.

“WHO (World Health Organization) congratulates India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer the first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia region.

The UN health body responded after Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya announced the milestone achievement through a tweet, saying that the country’s vaccination drive continued was making new gains under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Congratulations India! In the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations,” the health minister tweeted with hashtags #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine and #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav.