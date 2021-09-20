Indian Govt announcement on international tourism likely in 10 days: Officials

Government officials are considering whether India can reopen its doors to international tourists as countrywide cases of Covid-19 have largely remained stable over the last few weeks, according to people aware of the matter, who said the announcement may be made within the next 10 days.

Visas for foreign tourists have not been issued for the last one-and-a-half years, since the first outbreak of the infectious disease in the country.

The move to reopen is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Saturday that the government is planning to allow foreign tourists into Goa. “Tourism can resume in the coming tourism season just like before. We are planning to allow foreign tourists to come here... This will be possible when we give as much importance to corona precautions as much as we have given for vaccinations. It is our duty,” he said during an interaction with Goa health care workers.

Senior officials of the Union home ministry are in discussions with stakeholders on the expected date to reopen the Indian economy for tourism, among other factors.