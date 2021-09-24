PM Modi holds meet with Japanese counterpart Suga

Ahead of the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga here.

This was also PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Suga after the latter took over the reins from Shinzo Abe in September last year.

In April this year, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Suga and discussed cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and combating the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend the first in-person summit of the Quad, quadrilateral cooperation between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. Besides PM Modi, Japanese PM Suga and Scott Morrison of Australia Prime Minister will also participate in the summit hosted by the US President on September 24.

The leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12, 2021, and discuss regional issues of shared interests, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement on September 14.

"They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change and education. The Quad Summit would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," it said.