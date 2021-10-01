4 Indonesian hackers arrested for 6 mln USD int'l scam

Police have arrested four Indonesian hackers on suspicion of an international scam that harmed companies in South Korea and China's Taiwan involving a total of 84.8 billion rupiahs (about 5.94 million U.S. dollars), a police officer said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Indonesian Police's Director of Cyber, Brigadier General Asep Edi Suheri, said the suspects sent fake emails with notification of a change in the account number of a company to its partners.

"Then the company partners transfer the fund to that account," Suheri explained.

With this Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud scheme that has been carried out since last year, a food and beverage company SW in South Korea lost 82 billion rupiahs (about 5.74 million dollars), while a technology company WWHF in China's Taiwan has lost 2.8 billion rupiahs (about 200,000 dollars).

The police have secured evidence, namely 29 billion rupiahs (about 2 million dollars) in cash, two mobile phones, 14 automatic teller machine cards, and a number of fake company data.