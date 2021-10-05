Facebook outage named largest in history - Downdetector

Downdetector service, which monitors activities of popular Internet websites, called the outage in the social network Facebook the largest ever recorded, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Facebook outage continues and has become the largest outage we’ve ever seen on Downdetector with over 10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe. See the latest information with this recently updated post," the service said on its Twitter page.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them. Facebook is gradually restoring access to its applications and services after a large-scale outage, the company said on its Twitter page. The global outage lasted more than 6,5 hours.