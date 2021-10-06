5 dead, 11 injured in south China road accident
Five people were killed and 11 were injured after a truck collided head-on with five cars on a highway in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Wednesday, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The accident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. when a truck broke through the guardrail in the middle of a highway in the city of Qinzhou and crashed into five cars on the opposite lane, the city's emergency management bureau said.
Among the 11 injured, one was in serious condition, the bureau said.
