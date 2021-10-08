Bharat Biotech to produce world’s first malaria vaccine

India’s Bharat Biotech will be producing part of the world’s only malaria vaccine that has been developed by Pharma major GSK, and was recently approved by WHO (World Health Organisation).

However, it may take a couple of years before the vaccine is launched in the market for use.

In January, this year, Hyderabad-based vaccine major announced that it entered a product transfer partnership with the pharma major GSK for its malaria vaccine, RTS, S/AS01E1.

As part of this partnership, GSK would transfer RTS manufacturing technology to Bharat Biotech to produce the S antigen component of the malaria vaccine, and the license on all rights pertaining to it.

GSK will retain the production of the adjuvant of the vaccine (AS01E) and will supply it to Bharat Biotech.

“The agreement recognises the track record and expertise of BBIL in developing and supplying vaccines against infectious diseases, including as an established supplier of global health vaccines to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and to UNICEF. BBIL was selected through a comprehensive, competitive process undertaken by GSK and PATH, working in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO),” read a joint statement issued by both the partners in January.