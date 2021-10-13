Indian FM Sitharaman highlights significant reforms in meeting with institutional investors in US

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday highlighted “significant reforms” undertaken by the federal government together with National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) as she met institutional investors right here. Sitharaman arrived in the US on Monday for a week-long journey to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF in Washingon in addition to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.

During the official go to to the US, Sitharaman is predicted to fulfill US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

After arriving in New York, Sitharaman travelled to Boston the place she met investors throughout a roundtable hosted by FICCI and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

The roundtable on Tuesday was attended by institutional investors from throughout a large spectrum of sectors together with software program, consulting, monetary advisory, insurance coverage, telecom {hardware} and funding administration.

“The FM highlighted significant reforms including the setting up of #IFSC at #GiftCity, #NIP and #NMP. The US companies welcomed the reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Government of India and committed to work with it to increase foreign investments in India,” the Finance Ministry stated in a tweet.