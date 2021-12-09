6.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on Thursday struck Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The temblor occurred at around 11:05 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 29.4 degrees north and a longitude of 129.4 degrees east at a depth of 20 km.
The quake logged five upper in some parts of Tokyo Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
